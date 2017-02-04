Water conditions and how to beat the heat this weekend

IT'S set to be a steamy weekend on the Fraser Coast and northerly winds won't bring much relief.

If you're heading out on the water to escape the warm summer weather, high side is at 2.15pm on Saturday with north easterly winds (10-15 knots) expected in Hervey Bay.

On Sunday the best time to go swimming is at high tide, an hour later.

Easterly winds of 10-15 knots are expected on Sunday.

OTHER WAYS TO COOL OF THIS WEEKEND

1. Head to the pool and chill out with a swim and ice-cream

2. Take the kids to WetSide Water Park

Beautiful Hervey Bay. Alistair Brightman

3. Escape the heat and head to the shops for lunch

4. Take a drive to one of the region's natural water holes

5. Go for a picnic at the Botanical Garden in Hervey Bay or Queens Park in Maryborough and cool off under the trees

Maryborough can expect a top of 35 degrees over the weekend while the maximum is slightly cooler on the coast in Hervey Bay with a top of 33 degrees expected, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.