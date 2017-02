THE Fraser Coast Regional Council is holding two free water cycle tours in Maryborough (March 21) and Hervey Bay (March 23).

The bus tours will provide an opportunity for residents to learn more about the region's water treatment plants, the water treatment process, water conservation and reuse methods.

A full itinerary can be found on Council's website at www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/wbw-community-education.

To book your place, phone 1300 79 49 29.