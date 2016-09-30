Water police out in force as weather approaches

Hervey Bay water police Acting Sergeant Craig Collings said so far the majority of boaties on the Fraser Coast had been well-behaved.

DO NOT be surprised to see the boys in blue if you head out on the water this weekend.

Police will be out in full force including at our inland waterways.

Water police officers will conduct random drug and drink driving tests on the water and at boat ramps in the final days of school holiday Operation Osca Stamnos, which ends Monday.

The operation started on September 16 and Hervey Bay water police Acting Sergeant Craig Collings said so far the majority of boaties on the Fraser Coast had been well-behaved.

He said there were four positive tests at boat ramps in Tin Can Bay but no positive drink drivers were caught.

There was also one positive result for a boatie in charge of a vessel.

If you plan to hit the waters over the weekend, Bureau of Meteorology advice recommended the best time weather-wise is on either Saturday or Sunday morning.

According to the BOM, we can expect lighter winds earlier in the day over the weekend, however they're due to strengthen in the afternoon.

On Monday it is a different story as winds are expected to increase to speeds of more than 15 knots.

BEFORE YOU HEAD OUT ONTO THE WATER

1. Ensure you have all required safety equipment on board including charged batteries.

2. Check for any marine warnings on the Bureau of Meteorology website.

3. Log your trip with your local VMR before you head out, and tell a friend or relative where you're headed.