37°
News

Waterholes: Fraser Coast hidden gems to cool off at

18th Jan 2017 2:12 PM
NATURAL BEAUTY: Tranquil Wongi Waterholes in the Wongi State Forest.
NATURAL BEAUTY: Tranquil Wongi Waterholes in the Wongi State Forest. Debbie Polley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Fraser Coast and nearby regions have some gorgeous freshwater swimming holes where people can cool off on a hot day without the risk of stingers or the need to wear a stinger suit.

Shaded freshwater pools can also be a lot cooler than the ocean on a hot day.

Make sure you're careful and pack a first aid kid if you want to be on the safe side because there are no lifeguards patrolling our hidden gems across the region.

It is important to observe the safety signs, and never jump straight in.

But if you're cautious and making common-sense decisions, then these freshwater swimming holes will make for a fun adventure the whole family can enjoy and escape the summer heat.

Here are some of the best swimming holes to check out.

WONGI WATERHOLES

Only a short 12.5km drive north of Maryborough the Wongi Waterholes are nestled within the Wongi National Park. A great place to cool off, the stunning waterholes are surrounded by eucalypt forest and pine plantations. To get to the Wongi Waterholes follow the signs and turn left at the Wongi Waterhole signpost. It is a 10km drive into the picnic and camping areas. If you're interested in the history Wongi is an Aboriginal word meaning 'deep water.'

UPTOPIA ROCK POOLS

The Utopia Rock Pools can be found in the Waterfall Creek section of Mt Walsh National Park near Biggenden, west of Maryborough. It is about a 1.5km hike from the carpark along a dirt track to reach the beautiful rock pools to cool off. The rock pools are better after some rainfall.

WOODGATE BEACH AND THEODOLITE CREEK

If you're up for a day trip pack a picnic and head to Woodgate Beach, east of Childers. The beach boasts beautiful clear water. You can also take a short drive heading north along the Esplanade to the stunning Theodolite Creek where you can swim in shallow waters and go for a fish.

SEARYS CREEK

If you're up for a day trip or want a weekend away that's close by head to Rainbow Beach and discover the refreshing swimming holes at Searys Creek, about seven kilometres south of Rainbow Beach. A timber boardwalk leads the short distance through forest to Searys Creek.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Stole credit card from dying man, will walk free by July

Stole credit card from dying man, will walk free by July

A MAN responsible for stealing credit cards off a much-loved Urraween father while others tried to save his life, will walk free on June 14.

UPDATE: First council to adopt 'timber first' policy

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has become one of the first councils in Queensland to adopt a Wood Encouragement Policy.

Follow our liveblog of the first council meeting of 2017.

Police find knife in teen's car during RBT

The Hervey Bay teen will face court on February 9.

Waterholes: Fraser Coast hidden gems to cool off at

NATURAL BEAUTY: Tranquil Wongi Waterholes in the Wongi State Forest.

Here are some of the best swimming holes to check out.

Local Partners

Hervey Bay group to do final act of kindness before closing

"It was formed mainly to assist with camaraderie among ourselves and to support local charities in the Bay.”

Family of Granville man who lost house in fire thank public

The remains of a home in Granville after a fire gutted it in the early hours of January 12.

“He got out in just a pair of shorts and with his dog."

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

What's on: 11 gigs coming up at the Brolga

Xavier Rudd will be performing a benefit concert at the Brolga Theatre on January 21.

There's a gig for everyone with lots happening in coming months.

Why platinum selling Xavier Rudd won't charge to play M'boro

Australian singer songwriter Xavier Rudd at Bluesfest 2015

All funds raised at the show will go towards community support.

Kid nails Swift impersonation

Kid nails Swift impersonation

TAYLOR Swift has a seven-year-old doppelganger. And she may be better than T-Swift herself.

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

Ariana Grande

Not everyone was impressed with Grande’s self-proclaimed work ethic

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Despite massive ratings the cast haven't been shown the money

50 Shades Dornan on why he hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Chris Hemsworth’s X-rated compliment to former co-star

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015.

THOR star once paid former Home and Away actress a lewd compliment.

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

Singer George Michael.

George Michael’s cousin blasts singer’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

The new cast of NCIS, from left, Rocky Carroll, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, Mark Harmon, Duane Henry and Jennifer Esposito.

THREE new characters join naval drama for season 14.

Look at this Split Level Home

11 Island Outlook, River Heads 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 Bedrooms Cathedral ceilings Large entertaining area Single garage Carport Separate small shed with toilet 817 m2 Block Short distance to boat ramp Phone for...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $258,000

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

TOO HOT TO LAST

78 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 3 2 $325,000

Stunningly renovated this property really is Too hot to last. With 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Parking plus a huge office/4th Bedroom this property is a must to...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $360,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

SERIOUS SELLER

6/318 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $240,000

Townhouse located in a sought after area of Scarness. The main bedroom boasts a walk-in-robe, plus a balcony to the main bedroom with sea views, where you can...

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Looking back, looking ahead in Noosa

NEVER-ENDING GLORY: Looking towards Laguna Bay and Hastings St from Noosa National Park.

Natural appeal of Noosa continues to attract buyers

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

'Difficult times': Rental prices tipped to increase in 2017

GREAT BUYS: There are some great rentals and houses to buy in South Gladstone. Head to gladstoneobserver.com.au for the top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region.

Investors may soon see a "profitable return” on properties.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!