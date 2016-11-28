WBHHS well-equipped to lead national accreditation trial

PARTICIPATION in a nation-leading trial will ensure Wide Bay Health and Hospital Service remains a leader in healthcare.

WBHHS, which includes Bundaberg, Childers, Hervey Bay and Maryborough health facilities, released its Quality of Care report on Friday, which showed it was consistently above state and national targets in most areas.

The report, which is voluntarily released by WBHHS, also proves it may be Queensland's best-placed health service for what could be a revolutionary national trial.

The assessment process for accreditation is undertaken by the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHS) every four years, but WBHHS has begun a nation-leading trial which would see assessments undertaken two to three times per year.

The argument in favour of yearly or continuous accreditation is that hospitals should be "accountable for safety standards every day of the year".

Chief executive Adrian Pennington said he was excited about the crucial role WBHHS would play in shaping the future of hospital accreditation, alongside Metro South HHS' Logan Hospital.

"WBHHS has laid out a broad range of ambitious goals and has achieved many of them, setting us apart as a regional health service," Mr Pennington said.

"Leading the continuous accreditation pilot, alongside Metro South HHS, is a natural next step in the quality improvement journey for us."

Continuous accreditation will increase "scrutiny and transparency" of the health service, and lead to better outcomes for all patients in terms of safety and quality of the care provided.

"Instead of four-year accreditation cycles, we will instead receive visits from assessors two or three times a year and be given two days' notice prior to each one," Mr Pennington said.

"That means we will be accountable and accreditation-ready every day, as we should be.

"I believe this is the future of hospital accreditation and I'm proud WBHHS is leading the way for a better, more accountable system of assessing safety and quality."

You can read the full report here.