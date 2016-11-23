32°
"We don't need the sports precinct,” Saunders says

Blake Antrobus
| 23rd Nov 2016 11:50 AM

A concept of the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct.
A concept of the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct. Contributed

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders has reiterated his opposition to the Sports Precinct, claiming the Fraser Coast doesn't need all sports centralised in one area.

Following the announcement of a major funding grant for Eskdale Park, Mr Saunders told the Chronicle he would like to see the whole Fraser Coast made into a sporting hub and have money invested in upgrading sporting facilities.

But he repeated that the Fraser Coast "didn't need the sports precinct."

"We've got all this ground we can invest money into - we can bring people from Hervey Bay and other areas into Maryborough," he said.

"We can make this Fraser Coast one big sporting hub, instead of centralising all sports in one are.

"We can utilise and upgrade what we've got for future sporting facilities - that's my plan."

His comments come just days after ruling out a $4.5 million funding announcement for water and sewerage in Nikenbah would be linked to the council project, stating the money was "for the residents first and foremost."

The proposed Fraser Coast sport precinct. Photo Contributed
The proposed Fraser Coast sport precinct. Photo Contributed Contributed

But Sports+ Committee chairman Shaun Rudd said he was confused by Saunders' statement, claiming Hervey Bay was behind the times with the availability of sporting fields.

"The problem is we don't have enough sporting fields for the population in Hervey Bay, and in Maryborough they have an excess of sporting fields for their population," he said.

"The facilities along Tavistock St are already full, so we need to go somewhere else. And the sensible thing to do cost-wise is to do it all in one place.

"So the sporting facilities are needed in Hervey Bay."

In October, the Federal Government rejected an $8 million application for the proposed development of the sport precinct.

Topics:  bruce saunders hervey bay maryborough sport precinct sports+ project

