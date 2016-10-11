33°
OPINION: We have the right to know what's going on

Jordan Philp
| 11th Oct 2016 11:00 AM

FRASER Coast residents should have the right to know what's going on in their council.

It seems to be a belief held amongst many locals.

So much so we have seen the likes of Maryborough resident Michael Weekes launch the petition calling for the Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning to release the reports from advisers Stephen Johnson and Terry Brennan about what they found during their time with the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

And I agree.

Locals have been left in the dark for far too many months.

Our council has been considered so dysfunctional the State Government made an unprecedented move for a community of this size and appointed an adviser.

That was back in June.

Now two advisers and four months later and the people of the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning are continuing to keep their cards close to their chests.

I can understand the public needing to wait for the adviser/s to compile their findings, but if a report is made - good or bad - the people deserve to know.

Now Mr Brenann has finished up with the council, it will be interesting to see what the State Government's next move is.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast regional council, opinion, our say

OPINION: We have the right to know what's going on

Jordan Philp - deputy editor Fraser Coast Chronicle. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Residents have the right to know what's going on in their council.

