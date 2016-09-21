We need to have faith in police to deal with drugs: opinion

I'D be lying if I didn't say that I felt a sense of trepidation over what Chad Delandre did on Monday.

Good on him for taking a stand, but I was left asking many questions.

Does a drug dealer really live at the home he indicated?

What if the drug dealer has moved out, or moves out in the future, and that home, and those who live in it, now have a tarnished reputation, thanks to the power of social media?

Naming and shaming is a powerful thing.

It's something we as a newspaper have to deal with every time we go to court.

It can damage reputations and ruin lives.

Calling out drug dealers can also be extremely dangerous.

I tend to agree with the police.

There is a right way of doing things and a way of doing things that has the potential to cause harm.

I think we need to report suspected drug dealers and other lawbreakers to the proper authorities and let the system take action.

Taking the law into our own hands can be dangerous and can carry a lot of risk.

Yes, all of us understand the frustration and anger that caused Chad to take his stance.

But we need to have faith in our police force and our courts to do their job.

