We watched the McCulkin girls walk home safely

Rae Wilson
| 9th Nov 2016 11:15 AM
Contributed

IT was customary to watch the McCulkin girls walk back to their house across the road.

Juneen Gayton told Brisbane Supreme Court how they always made sure their neighbours got home safely.

But she never saw Vicki, 13, and Leanne, 11, again after that routine watch took place.

Highgate Hill mother Barbara McCulkin, 34, and her daughters, Vicki and Leanne, disappeared.

The McCulkins' bodies have never been found.

Garry Reginald 'Shorty' Dubois, 69, and Vincent O'Dempsey, 78, are both accused of raping and murdering the daughters.

They are also accused of murdering their mum.

Mr Dubois, who grew up in Mackay but is now from Torbanlea, pleaded not guilty to one charge of deprivation of liberty, two of rape and three charges of murder when his trial began on Monday.

Mr O'Dempsey, from Warwick, is scheduled to face trial next year.

It was Juneen's 10th birthday party on January 15, 1974, and she had been sitting on their verandah waiting for her friends Vicki and Leanne McCulkin to arrive for cake.

It was summer holidays and they had been "mucking around all the time".

"I saw a car pull up and two guys get out of it," she said.

"The image in my head is of a guy carrying something under his arm. They walked into the front yard.

"The picture I have in my head is half a carton. In my (police) statement, I say XXXX tallies.

"It would have been a popular car."

Crown prosecutor David Meredith showed Juneen photos of yellow and orange Chargers, saying it was quite a popular car at the time with a campaign slogan "Go Charger" with a two-finger raise.

"The shape of that is in my mind," Juneen said.

She said she told police it was a bright-coloured Charger at the time but she could no longer recall what the colour was.

Juneen said her and her sister went to get the McCulkin girls for cake, with Janet doing a special whistle they used to communicate and get their attention.

"I recall Vicki had a glass in her hand," she said.

"I would have said 'are you coming over?'.

"I vaguely recall Janet saying 'who's that?' and Vicki said 'Vince and Shorty, a friend of my dad'."

Juneen said the man with the carton was playing in the front yard with the cat Ginger Meggs. 

She said she had not seen either man before that she could recall.

Juneen told the court she was conscious the McCulkin sisters were not around after that night.

When defence barrister Dennis Lynch asked her about her memory, Junee told the call she could recall sharing a chocolate paddle pop with Vicki but could now not remember what clothes she was wearing.

She was asked why she did not mention the car in her first police statement within days of her birthday party.
"It's possible I wasn't asked about the car," she said.

"Why would I have made it up, just pulled it out of the blue?

Mr Lynch was quick to say he was not criticising her, just testing her recollection now.

Juneen said it was 42 years after her 10th birthday and she could no longer remember much about the car.


-ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  court crime editors picks mcculkin murder

We watched the McCulkin girls walk home safely

