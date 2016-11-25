"We won't give up”: Flowers mark Zonta's perseverance

Michelle Byrne from the Zonta Club of Maryborough in amongst a field of orange flowers in front of Maryborough City Hall.

FOR Zonta Maryborough member Nshara Kingston, these orange flowers are a reminder that the Zonta group will never give up in their campaign against domestic violence.

Ms Kingston was one of the Zonta members who planted orange flowers outside their display store at the Maryborough markets on Thursday, which represented the victims of domestic violence in the Fraser Coast over the past year.

She said it was a heartbreaking visual representation of the significance of the issue, which had people in town talking about the display.

"We don't have the exact figures for 2015-16, but the previous year was 368 all up - and there's more than that for this year,” she said.

"The flowers make a visual representation to help talk about the issue, as it's often considered taboo. You can look at the flowers and think 'wow, this is how many are affected.'

"It's something that people can actually see, not like another number on paper.”

(L) Anne Kearse, Nshara Kingston and Michelle Byrne from the Zonta Club of Maryborough in amongst a field of orange flowers in front of Maryborough City Hall. Alistair Brightman

Ms Kingston said the group wanted people to be active bystanders with the issue, and raise more awareness about it.

"It's just a very noticeable display, and judging by the comments from the people that drove past it got their attention,” she said. The group will hold a barbecue at the Maryborough Bunnings from 8am.