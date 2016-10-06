Wear a hat and help raise funds for mental health research

Hats off to mental health members of the Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise are dusting off their hats for the annual Hat Day challenge for Mental Health.

DO YOUR bit for mental health this Friday.

The challenge is easy: grab your favourite hat, wear it on Friday and raise money for mental health research.

Hat Day is an initiative of Australian Rotary Health Foundation, one of the largest not-for-profit funders of mental health research in Australia.

"It's a pretty easy challenge," Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise member Kevin Corcoran said.

"Wear a hat to work, or at work if you can swing it with the boss, pop some money in a jar to make a donation to the Australian Rotary Heath Foundation.

"Challenge your workmates to see who can wear the most bizarre hat."

All money raised during this year's Hat Day campaign goes directly to research helping the one in five Australians who are affected by depression, anxiety, schizophrenia and many other illnesses.

HOW TO HELP: You can help by simply registering your Hat Day event on the Hat day website http://hatday.com.au; email Kevin at Kcorcoran@bigpond.com to arrange for your donations to be collected or drop them in to DJ Hinton Lawyers in Main Street, Wilson Investment Group near the Hervey Bay Post Office in Central Avenue; Banana Bender on the Esplanade at Torquay, CSG Law in Torquay Road or Souter Wide Bay Locksmith on Old Maryborough Road.