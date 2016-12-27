Weather: Best of both worlds leading into New Year's

WHILE Queenslanders across the rest of the state either batten down the hatches or flock to a beach, those on the Fraser Coast will experience a touch of both worlds heading into the new year.

South-west Queensland and regions north of Bundaberg are in the grip of heavy rain, but Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Gordon Banks said the Fraser Coast should expect only a few showers.

"I don't think there will be too much in it," he said.

"Most rainfall will be north of there. There will be a few showers from the east.

"In the south east it'll warm up in the back end of the week."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Banks had good news for those involved in this week's Hobie Cat Nationals in Hervey Bay, which will run from December 28 to January 5.

"For sailing, it could be pretty good conditions but it would be better to be out there sooner rather than later," Mr Banks said.

"We've got a weak low sitting over the Coral Sea, and we're seeing slightly fresher winds."

While showers are forecast every day for the next week, the mercury is tipped to rise four degree above average on New Year's Day.

In Maryborough, the temperature is expected to rise from today's (Tuesday) 30 degrees to 35 degrees on January 1.

Hervey Bay's temperature will range from 29 to 31 for the next week.

"The next few days will be bang on average, Saturday and Sunday it'll become warmer then it should cool down from Monday," Mr Banks said.