UPDATE: Below average temps for Hervey Bay and Maryborough

Amy Formosa
| 24th Oct 2016 9:36 AM Updated: 10:54 AM

UPDATE: There were no records broken but we reached below average minimum temperatures on the Fraser Coast on Sunday.

The rain brought cool windy weather with minimums dropping to about 4.5 degrees below average in Hervey Bay and about three degrees below the regular October temperatures in Maryborough.

Hervey Bay dropped to 13.5 degrees at its coolest on Sunday while Maryborough saw lows of 14 degrees.

Further south in Gympie it was even colder with a minimum of 10 degrees, seven below average.

EARLIER: Wednesday is the only day of full sunshine and blue skies on the Fraser Coast this week according to the Bureau of Meteorology - so make it count. 

After Sunday's rainy weather we can expect more showers later in the week from Thursday through to Saturday. 

A partly cloudy day is forecast on Monday with a mostly sunny day on Tuesday. 

But Wednesday is the pick of the week weather wise. 

If you're already planning your weekend, a mostly sunny day is predicted for Sunday. 

Topics:  bureau of meteorology fraser coast sunshine weather

