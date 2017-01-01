Weather: Hot, stormy start to 2017 predicted

THE start of 2017 is expected to be hot and humid on the Fraser Coast, with scattered heavy showers and storms predicted.

While thousands of visitors have been making the most of the region's pools, beaches and water parks, tourists may have to have some indoors activities planned for the next four days.

The Bureau of Meteorology has the region tipped to cop some heavy rain and storms between now and Thursday, with top temperatures remaining in the low 30s in both Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

Minimum temps are predicted to drop no further than 19 degrees.

Despite the warm temperatures, rainfalls of up to 50mm have been predicted for tomorrow and Wednesday across the Fraser Coast, with up to 25mm expected on Thursday.