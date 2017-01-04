Weather: It's going be a rain-filled week on Coast

AS THE CLOUDS ROLL IN: Ana Ford-David and Jasmine Jubb spent yesterday exploring the Bay.

PHILIP Rodhouse has been keeping track of annual rainfall at his Aldershot property for the past 32 years.

For last year, he counted 580mm.

"It was an average year,” he said.

"Most of that rainfall fell at a good time though.

"We've had years that totalled as low as 580mm, and some had over 1200mm.”

His tally for 2017 has already started, now at 2.5mm.

However it is almost guaranteed to pick up in the coming days with rain predicted across the Fraser Coast.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Andrew Bufalino said rain was predicted all across the Fraser Coast up to and including Saturday.

"The next two days should peak in terms of showers and drizzly conditions,” he said. Those now holidaying along the coast can expect a bit of a blow.

"It's a little windy on Fraser Island and Hervey Bay, with the wind weakening going inland,” Mr Bufalino said.

"However inland it is still gloomy and cloudy.”

Though this is not the start of the year many probably would have hoped for, Mr Bufalino said it was almost expected.

"It's summer so rains, showers and thunderstorms are normal,” he said.

But don't let the lack of sun give you an excuse to slack off with the sunscreen; you will be needing it as much as ever.

The UV Index is predicted to be in the extreme range every weekday this week.

Strong sun protection is especially recommended from 7.40am-4.20pm.

Temperature wise, most days this week are predicted to reach a maximum of 30 degrees.

For those wanting to keep dry but still have fun, there are many indoor activities now on particularly for the kids.

Exhibitions are on at galleries, including at Gatakers Artspace.

Summer Reading Club is on at Fraser Coast libraries offering awards for readings.

And for those not afraid of the rain, WetSide Water Park is open daily.