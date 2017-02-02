Weather lures fishos out to enjoy bountiful local catches

HOLY MACKEREL: Steve reeled in this solid grey mackerel while out on a guided tour with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing recently.

ANOTHER fantastic week of weather had anglers out and exploring far and wide.

With most holiday-makers now back at work, locals have their waterways to themselves once again.

Burrum

In the Burrum, jacks are still about and are taking live baits, hard body lures and soft plastics.

Barramundi have also been reported and with the barramundi season opening on February 1, anglers will be keen to get into the action.

Other captures have been flathead, whiting and bream from around the mouth with the odd queenfish also about.

Local reefs

The local reefs have been fishing well with sweetlip, blackall, blue parrot and golden trevally being reported.

The close grounds off Point Vernon fish well this time of year with coral trout a great target species up there.

On the deeper reefs, pencil squid are still about in numbers and are taking small squid jigs.

Platypus Bay

Up at the island the fishing has been generally slow but things are slowly coming together as they should this time of year.

Spotted mackerel, longtail tuna, mac tuna and spanish mackerel can be found rounding up the bait.

Metal slugs and soft plastics have been producing the results.

For the reef anglers, scarlets and sweetlip have been taken on the reefs at night.

Urangan Pier

Off the pier, flathead and whiting have been the main target in the first channel.

The dirty water this time of year will not deter the whiting and can actually make for better fishing when targeting whiting on the beach and off the pier.

Out the end pencil squid have been taken at night along with a few tarpon.

During the day the odd GT, longtail tuna and golden trevally have been reported.

Sandy Strait

Down the Strait, good whiting have been reported along with flathead, grunter and threadfin salmon.

Our good run of spawning salmon continued over the last full moon but they have now spread out more throughout the system.

Trolling has been a great way to find them along with working vibes.

Mud crabs were active on the big tides but reports have dropped away over the past week.