Weather: Max temps just shy of forecast, warm night ahead

AT 12 noon the temperature reached just over 34 degrees in Maryborough.

Maryborough is forecast to reach 36 degrees by 1pm.

There are northerly winds forecast for there Maryborough area.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

M'boro jobs in windfall for $1 billion Downer Rail deal

Accused dangerous driver had been 'drinking since breakfast'

Mayor Loft claims Chronicle 'bullying' him over report

An afternoon sea breeze is expected to bring cooler temperatures later in evening, bringing the temp below 30 degrees, according to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster James Thompson.

Hervey Bay is expected to fall just shy of the expected maximum of 33 degrees.

Mr Thompson said the Bay could expect a top of 32 degrees up until about 2pm and is expected to drop slightly into the evening.