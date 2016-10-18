Weather not as wild as BOM forecast and what's ahead

THE Fraser Coast was in the firing line for potentially severe thunderstorms, but all we got was wind and a few showers.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicted gusty thunderstorms to reach the the Fraser Coast late in the afternoon and evening on Monday.

We got the gusty winds but no thunderstorms for the Fraser Coast.

Overnight Maryborough received 2.6mm of rain.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, no rainfall was recorded for Hervey Bay.

We can expect a partly cloudy day today with top temps expected to reach 27 degrees.

There is a chance of showers on Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny conditions on Friday.

We can expect possible showers over the weekend.

Did you record any rain last night? Join the discussion and tell us below.