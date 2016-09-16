WEATHER: Rain's heading for Fraser Coast

RAIN is on the way.

From today be prepared to pull out your umbrellas as rain, sometimes heavy, is expected to visit and continue in Hervey Bay until Sunday.

Temperatures are climbing and will remain in the mid to high 20s. In Maryborough the outlook for residents is more rain for longer. Rain, easing over the weekend, will continue with possible showers expected until mid next week.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer than the Bay with most days reaching 28 degrees.

