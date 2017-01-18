WEATHER: Record breaking temp drops off radar, what's ahead

WE'RE still in for a scorcher but it looks like the predicted record breaking temperature for Maryborough has dropped with 38 degrees forecast for Saturday.

Earlier in the week the Bureau of Meteorology was expecting a record breaking 39 degrees in Maryborough on Saturday.

The current forecast is 38 degrees with a shower or two.

The heat is on - 9 yr old Hayleigh Bradow and 10 yr old Joshua Bornen from Ipswich chill out at the Maryborough Aquatic centre. Alistair Brightman

It looks like a wet weekend for the Fraser Coast with storms forecast for Friday and showers predicted throughout the weekend.

Hervey Bay is expected to reach 34 degrees on Saturday.