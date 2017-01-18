37°
WEATHER: Record breaking temp drops off radar, what's ahead

Amy Formosa
| 18th Jan 2017 7:16 AM

WE'RE still in for a scorcher but it looks like the predicted record breaking temperature for Maryborough has dropped with 38 degrees forecast for Saturday. 

Earlier in the week the Bureau of Meteorology was expecting a record breaking 39 degrees in Maryborough on Saturday.

The current forecast is 38 degrees with a shower or two.

The heat is on - 9 yr old Hayleigh Bradow and 10 yr old Joshua Bornen from Ipswich chill out at the Maryborough Aquatic centre.
The heat is on - 9 yr old Hayleigh Bradow and 10 yr old Joshua Bornen from Ipswich chill out at the Maryborough Aquatic centre. Alistair Brightman

It looks like a wet weekend for the Fraser Coast with storms forecast for Friday and showers predicted throughout the weekend.

Hervey Bay is expected to reach 34 degrees on Saturday. 

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorology fcweather fraser coast

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

