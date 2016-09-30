WEATHER: Storm brings rain and what's ahead for Fraser Coast

WE can expect showers on Friday morning across the Fraser Coast and Maryborough got more of last night's rain during the storm.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology 9.6mm fell in Maryborough, while Hervey Bay only got 2.6mm of rain.

We can expect a morning shower or two in Hervey Bay on Friday with a sunny weekend still forecast for the city.

Showers are expected again on Monday.

Similar conditions are expected in Maryborough for the long weekend.

It will be a chilly start to Saturday as the minimum temperature drops to 10 degrees in Maryborough and 12 degrees for Hervey Bay.

