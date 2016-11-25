Weather, tides working for anglers hunting a feed

Rob with a good size cod caught with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

A LITTLE bit more stability this week in the weather has been greeted by anglers.

The smaller tides this week made things a little easier, particularly for those heading up the estuaries.

Platypus Bay

Platypus Bay has been generally tough this spring so far.

Tuna schools have been fairly spread out with the fish feeding on small bait.

Usually we see spotted mackerel arrive during this week each year. So hopefully they won't be far away.

Scarlets are about on the reefs with strip baits working well.

Burrum

In the Burrum River mangrove jacks, grunter, tarpon and trevally have been keeping anglers busy with lure fishermen doing well on the jacks when the conditions suit.

Out the front scarlets can be found on the reefs along with a few cod and golden trevally.

School mackerel have been about on the Burrum 8 mile with ganged pilchards and spinning metal spoons working.

Local reefs

On the local reefs sweetlip, cod and golden trevally have been reported.

Working soft vibes over the reefs has also worked well on coral trout, cod and blackall.

The shallow reefs have been producing blue parrot with live crabs working well.

The shallow reefs are much better for targeting the blueys this time of year due to the big shark population in the deeper water.

For those looking for some sportfish, throwing poppers around the rocky points on the islands has been working well on small GTs and queenfish.

Early mornings are best for surface fishing with the bite usually over by 7am.

Urangan Pier

The crew at Anglers Den have reported golden trevally, mac tuna, queenfish and school mackerel coming off the end of the Urangan Pier. It won't be long before the big GTs arrive for those after some land-based sportfishing.

In the first channel, whiting, bream and flathead are the most common catches with fresh and live baits working well.

Sandy Strait

In the Strait salmon have been the main target for many with some good reports coming from the Mary River system.

Soft vibes are always a great lure to use on the salmon particularly when fishing deep.

The salmon can be found in the deep holes and around the mouth of the system at present but there has also been reports of fish coming from the drains.

Grunter, flathead, and salmon have been reported coming from the Mary system.

Farther down the strait, whiting, flathead and queenfish can be found on the flats along Fraser Island.

In the creeks of the island mangrove jacks have been coming in on live baits.

On the ledges down the strait sweetlip, blackall, cod, blue parrot and scarlets have been reported.