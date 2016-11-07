33°
Weather wrap: Foggy start to morning and what's ahead

Amy Formosa
| 7th Nov 2016 6:29 AM
It was a foggy start to the morning in Hervey Bay. This foggy photo was taken at Urraween at 5.30am.
IT was a foggy morning in Hervey Bay on Monday with a warm day ahead for the Fraser Coast. 

According to the Bureau of Meteorology we can expect a top of 29 degrees in Hervey Bay and an even warmer day in Maryborough with tops of 33 degrees expected. 

The steamy temps are expected to continue with Maryborough forecast to reach 34 degrees from Thursday through to the weekend.

The hottest day for Hervey Bay is Friday where we could expect the top temperature to reach 31 degrees.

Did you snap a photo of the morning fog? Email it to amy.formosa@frasercoastchronicle.com.au or post it on Facebook.  

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorology fraser coast weather

