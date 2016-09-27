Weather wrap: gusty storm on it's way and what's ahead

WE can expect a mostly sunny start to the working week with a a possible gusty storm headed our way on Thursday.

But the storm isn't expected to last long with shower forecast for Friday morning and then a stunning sunny weekend predicted.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forcast top temps to hit about 28 degrees in Maryborough on the warmest day this week - Sunday.

Maryborough's temperature range for Sunday is expected to start at a minimum of 10 degrees and could get to a warm 31 degrees on Sunday.