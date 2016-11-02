Weather wrap: Rain overnight and what's ahead

WE didn't get a lot of rain overnight, only 2.8mm in Hervey Bay and 1mm for Maryborough, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The storm came later than predicted with short lived rainfall in the evening, along with some thunder and lightening.

Strong winds were felt in the region earlier in the afternoon.

We could be in for more rain today with a possible morning shower predicted.

Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy and we could see showers on Friday before a mostly sunny weekend.

