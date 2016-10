POLICE found 135 grams of cannabis in a linen bag in the boot of a car.

A driver was pulled over on Kent St in Maryborough at 2.15am on Tuesday.

Police could smell cannabis in the vehicle.

The 47-year-old admitted to smoking weed 45 minutes prior to being pulled over.

A check revealed and alleged 135 grams in the boot of the man's vehicle.

He was taken to Maryborough Hospital for further testing and charged.