SCORCHER: The heat map shows the extreme inland temperatures that will make their way the coastlines over the next few days.

THE next few days are going to be unbearable for large swathes of the country as an extreme heatwave sees temperatures soar.

Parts of Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria are expected to cop it the worst for the next four to five days, with temperatures predicted in the high 30s to possibly mid-40 degree mark.

The dire forecast saw the website of the popular weather tracker Higgins Storm Chasing crash overnight, as tens of thousands of social media users tried to get as much information as they could.

The looming spikes in temperature is also backed up by Bureau of Meteorology predictions for across regional Queensland New South Wales: see photo gallery below.

At the time of writing, it has nearly 23,000 shares, 10,000 likes and saw over 200,000 website views over the course of 20 minutes - it's clear people are concerned.

"Welcome to hell on earth in Australia," the Facebook post ominously warned.

"Over the next four to five days, a low pressure trough is forecast to move slowly through South Australia and Victoria, before drifting north to northern New South Wales and Queensland."



HOW IT LOOKS ACROSS QLD AND NSW:

(Best viewed in full screen)



Gympie is set for a scorching weekend, with temperatures expected to hit a maximum of 40 degrees on Sunday.

There's a slight chance of rainfall between now and then, but forecasters aren't counting on it to provide much in the way of relief by the time the weekend rolls around.

Gympie residents are being urged to keep cool and hydrated in whatever way they can, with the high temperatures also bringing a greater chance of heatstroke and illness.