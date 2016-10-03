West ends perfect weekend at Buddh International Circuit

ON TOP: Maryborough's Anthony West completed a perfect weekend at India's Buddh International Circuit with victory in both fifth-round races.

ANTHONY West will be hard-pressed to outdo his perfect weekend.

The Maryborough product rode at India's Buddh International Circuit for the fifth round of the Asia Road Racing Championship.

He led from start to finish in the first race, and repeated the effort in Sunday night's (AEST) second race to win by more than three seconds.

The double win is not only a drought-breaker for the 35-year-old, but pushes West into equal fifth in the championship chase.

The Australian is tied with Indonesian Dimas Ekky Pratama on 99 points in fifth place, 51 behind leader Tomoyoshi Koyama.