Wet weather trough moves through Fraser Coast

A radar screenshot from the Bureau of Meteorology, showing the rain moving over the Fraser Coast region.

HERVEY Bay has been lashed with wet weather overnight, with some areas recording up to 10mm over Saturday night.

Light rain, brought in from a upper trough moving across the state, has led to a downpour on residencies in the Fraser Coast, bringing with it cooler temperatures and winds measuring up to 10 knots.

A spokesperson from the Bureau of Meteorology said rainfall would likely continue for several hours before clearing tomorrow.

"An upper trough...brought cooler temperatures along and resulted in roughly 10mm of rain," the spokesperson said.

"The winds aren't that serious, but the trough should clear off tonight as it moves out to the ocean."

No weather warnings have been issued around the area.