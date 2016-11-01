Whale of a time as season comes to an end in Hervey Bay

WITH the Fraser Coast's whale-watching season now over, operators are saying it has been incredibly successful, with plenty of whales filling the bay.

Bobbie Hayter from the Spirit of Hervey Bay said she believed the last of the whales had now left the bay.

She said the season had been a lot of fun.

"It was pretty good, there were lots and lots of whales," she said.

Ms Hayter said she believed that whale numbers were on the rise, which was good to see.

"They're definitely building," she said.

Especially pleasing was the high number of whales with calves, she said.

"It was a fabulous season," she said.

"The whales always do their thing."

Sue Reid from Freedom III Whale Watch and Dive Charters said passenger numbers had been somewhat down for the business towards the end of the season, but she was also pleased to see so many whales in the bay.

"We did pretty well I think," she said.

"It quietened down a bit earlier than usual."

Ms Reid said the timing of the school holidays may have played a part in that.

She said the whales had been abundant and had stayed in our waters longer than usual.

"We just needed a higher number of people," Ms Reid said.

But for the most part the season had been a great success.

"Everybody loved it."