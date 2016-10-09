Whale Whisperer puts Fraser Coast region in spotlight

Vicki Neville during the filming of The Whale Whisperer, which will air on National Geographic Wild in several weeks.

THE Fraser Coast will soon take centre stage on the National Geographic Channel, as a new documentary on the region's iconic whales prepares to air.

The Whale Whisperer, produced by acclaimed presenter Greg Grainger, will focus on the relationship between local whale lover Vicki Neville and the region's iconic whales, with a team of five cinematographers capturing the footage in 4k format.

After premiering in 2015 at MIPCOM in Cannes, France National Geographic expressed interest in broadcasting the documentary, with negotiations having concluded to air it.

The documentary project is a joint initiative between Tasman Venture, Tourism and Events Queensland and Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, with acting general manager of FCTE describing it as "fantastic exposure for the Fraser Coast.”

Mr Grainger said he looked forward to people tuning into the documentary, stating they would be left "in awe.”

"Vicki gets us in close for a look at the whales' big repertoire of social play, from peduncle slapping and spy hopping to phenomenal breeches where whales 11 times the size of an elephant launch themselves skywards like a Polaris missile, only to crash back down onto the waves with an enormous splash,'' he said.

"She takes us to mothers and their newborn calves where the proud female whale teaches her youngster all the behaviours necessary to survive in the wild waters of the Southern Ocean."

Tasman Venture owner and operator Lloyd Burgess said they were honoured to be a part of the film.

"It was great pleasure to have Greg Grainger and his crew aboard," he said.

"It is very exciting that a film maker of his calibre dedicated himself to the project, highlighting the interaction, emotion, intelligence and behavioural patterns of the whales."

The Whale Whisperer will air on October 19 at 7:30pm on National Geographic Wild.