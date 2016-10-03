What businesses are open this public holiday

Generic photo of shoppers on a busy day at Kawana Shopping World. Photo: Iain Curry / Sunshine Coast Daily

IF you are stuck on what to do for this public holiday, there is one more day to squeeze in some last-minute fun or retail therapy.

Businesses across the Fraser Coast are encouraging locals to get out and about on this long weekend because many won't be closing for the public holiday.

Wetside Water Park staff hope good weather and the end of the holidays will bring people to the park and other surrounding businesses.

Many businesses are closing their doors, but there is no shortage of those that will be open.

Here are a few businesses that will be open for the public holiday:

Stockland shopping Centre Hervey Bay:

10am-4pm

Station Square Shopping Centre Maryborough:

10am-3pm

Pialba Place Shopping Centre:

10am-4pm

Coles and Woolworths:

8.30am-5.30pm

Wetside Water park:

10am-5pm

Aqua Vue:

7am-5pm

Dan Murphy's Fraser Coast:

9am-7pm

Bean Beat:

The Scarness store will be closed but the WetSide Waterpark store will be open 6am-noon

Maryborough and Hervey Bay Cinemas are both opened their normal Monday hours:

Go to atcinemas.com.au and www.bigscreenherveybay.com.au to see time sessions and movies.

A few businesses that are closed for the day:

Enzo's on the Beach

Muddy Waters

Wharf 71

Allikats on Kent

Toast Espresso Bar

Fraser Coast Libraries