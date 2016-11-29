31°
Lifestyle

What Dad really wants for Christmas this year

Georja Ryan
| 29th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Get Dad something he really wants this Christmas.
Get Dad something he really wants this Christmas. Jupiterimages

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THEY'RE always the most easy-going when it comes to gifts, yet that seems to make them the hardest candidates to buy for.

So we've pulled together seven things Dad might like for Christmas this year that isn't another pair of socks, jocks or aftershave.

1. Tools: If he seems to spend half his life out in the shed building, fixing, creating who knows what, then it's probably a safe bet tools will be well used. But remember he's an expert with this stuff, so work out which brands he likes and don't just pick the cheap, dodgy option.

2. Sports merchandise: Because every dad has a favourite sporting team and wearing a State of Origin jersey, or the colours of his 'family' makes him feel pretty special.

3. Food and alcohol: They're two things your dad probably enjoys, so why not create a hamper with his favourite goodies? Or better yet, a dinner voucher to his favourite restaurant where he can have his favourite food and drink.

4. Tickets: Tickets to anything really. Favourite band, theatre show, sporting match - tickets are always a fun idea and well-received.

5. Outdoorsy things: As many a dad has told us, too many fishing rods is still never enough. If he's the outdoorsy-type, what about fishing gear, something for the boat or a tent?

6. Your company: Believe it or not, dads normally only want one thing at Christmas time - the family all together in one place.

7. A year of unlimited news with a FREE tablet: This is the gift that keeps on giving every day! This Christmas, we're offering a crazy deal with our 12-month unlimited digital news subscription including a free weekend paper delivered, unlimited access to the Courier Mail+ (or Daily Telegraph+ for NSW), the Washington Post and - get this - a FREE Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7" tablet! This offer will only work as a gift if Dad lives at the same address as the person buying it, but even if you wanted to keep the news subscription and give away the tablet that's a cracker of a gift! Head HERE or phone 1300 361 604 for more.

Topics:  christmas digital subscriptions

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

What Dad really wants for Christmas this year

What Dad really wants for Christmas this year

THEY’RE always the most easy-going when it comes to gifts, yet that seems to make them the hardest candidates to buy for.

OUR SAY: McCulkin family deserves to rest in peace

Carlie Walker.

IT CAN sometimes take a very long time for justice to be done.

Horses get second chance with Hucknall Horse Rescue

Hucknall Horse Recue - Ainsley Murdoch-Pannier with (L) Pi and Xena.

The service has been operating in the area since May.

Residents fuming after shark carcass dumped in Tinana

The rotting carcass was dumped in a council lot in Tinana, giving off a strong, unpleasant smell for residents.

Something's fishy about the situation, but Polzin is "disgusted.”

Local Partners

Lecturer makes USC Wall of Fame in less than a year

USC Fraser Coast lecturer Ratna Paudyal has earned a place on the University's Wall of Fame.

New health clinic officially opens on the Fraser Coast

Needle and syringe held by gloved at Nambour General Hospital.

It was a vision five years in the making.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Drake a no-show for $330k show in Abu Dhabi

Drake a no-show for $330k show in Abu Dhabi

THERE are conflicting reports about why Drake did not perform at a gig he was paid $335,000 for.

Iggy send birthday props to her plastic surgeon

Iggy Azalea paid tribute to her plastic surgeon on his birthday

Rocco Ritchie: I'm so glad I don't live with Madonna

Rocco Ritchie has said he is so glad he no longer lives with Madonna

Not just jocks: Aussie hero to become Captain Underpants?

Hendra's viral video star Daniel McConnell.

VIRAL video star Daniel McConnell in talks to star in his own movie.

Blac Chyna drops 10kg in 2 weeks after baby

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna has lost more than 10 kilos since giving birth

Phil Collins doubts the moon landings actually happened

Phil Collins doesn't believe the moon landings took place

Adele to take up teaching after current tour

Adele is planning on teaching "a few classes" at her old school

RESORT LIFESTYLE

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 Submit an Offer

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction in...

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

CORNER ALLOTMENT IN BURRUM HEADS

2 Beach Drive, Burrum Heads 4659

Residential Land Fully serviced corner allotment only a short stroll to the beautiful sandy ... Auction in...

Fully serviced corner allotment only a short stroll to the beautiful sandy beaches of Burrum Heads has come up for sale. This 811m2 (approx.) block is fully fenced...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Submit an Offer

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Forthcoming...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!