What to do on Fraser Coast: here are 11 ideas for weekend

ALL WEEKEND
BAYSIDE TRANSFORMATION ART SHOW
When: 10am-2pm
Where: Hervey Bay Community Neighbourhood Centre (22 Charles St, Pialba)
What: A fundraising event for Bayside Transformations, showcasing the art of locals.
SATURDAY
PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS
When: 7am-1pm.
Where: Pier Park, Urangan.
What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Saturday.
Cost: Free.
PARKRUN
When: Start 7am
Where: Start at Ulah,, Maryborough and Lions Park, Urangan.
What: Start your weekend with a 5km run. Register at parkrun.com.au beforehand.
Cost: Free
FRASER COAST ARTSLINK MUSIC AUCTION, BABY AND CHILDREN'S MARKET
When: 11.30am.
Where: Arts & Crafts Village, Bideford St, Torquay.
What: A music auction at 11.30am in conjunction with the Fraser Coast Baby & Children's Handmade Market is home to a unique community of makers and customers.
A variety of stalls with locally made wares supported by customers seeking niche, handmade products and who enjoy meeting the local crafters that make them.
Our markets bring community, makers, craft workshops, and music events together. Come along and be inspired.
Cost: Free.
RAINBOW RUN
When: Arrive at 1pm, start at 2pm.
Where: Maryborough Show Grounds
What: Come join in on a fun filled challenging Rainbow Run. The event will be challenging with mud pits, water pits, hills and tracks. Get covered in colourful powder, while supporting a great cause. Money raised will go towards the Hervey Bay Special Care Nursery/Maternity Ward.
Cost: $50 per person, with includes a t-shirt, sunnies, tattoos, sticker, and a bracelet.
There is a tough mudder challenge option half-way through the course.
YOGA CLASS
When: 7.30-8.45am
Where: On the deck at Gatakers Landing Restaurant, Point Vernon.
What: Yoga Qigong, all welcome. Bring your own mat.
Cost: $15 regular, or $12 concession.
MUSICAL INSTRUMENT AUCTION
When: Viewing from 8am, auction starts at 11.30am.
Where: Fraser Coast's Artslink, Arts and Craft Village, 187 Bideford St, Torquay
MARYBOROUGH BMX COMPETITION
When: Starts at 10am
Where: Maryborough BMX Club (300 Gympie Rd, Tianana)
What: Come and watch BMX riders compete ride to win.
SUNDAY
WALK WITH RAMBLERS
When: 9am.
Where: Meet at the beach end of Sawmill Road, Dundowran.
What: Join the Ramblers for a stroll on the beach or visit the beautiful Arkarra Lagoons.
The walk will be followed by a B.Y.O morning tea. All welcome. Phone Gill on 4194 0955.
Cost: Free
COME TRY OUTRIGGING
When: 7.50am
Where: The canoe compound beside the Boat Club premises on Buccaneer Dr, Urangan Harbour.
What: Come and try outrigging with the Hervey Bay Outrigger Canoe Club. Phone Simon on 0423 680 076 for more information.
GET CRAFTY AT BUNNINGS
When: From 10am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Kids and adults are invited to come along and get creative with their hands. Bookings essential. Call 4128 5100 for more information.