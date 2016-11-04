What to do on Fraser Coast: here are 11 ideas for weekend

Bayside Transformations art exhibition - photographer Sharon Skewes with local artist Ashleigh Manley. Alistair Brightman

ALL WEEKEND



BAYSIDE TRANSFORMATION ART SHOW



When: 10am-2pm



Where: Hervey Bay Community Neighbourhood Centre (22 Charles St, Pialba)



What: A fundraising event for Bayside Transformations, showcasing the art of locals.

SATURDAY



PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS



When: 7am-1pm.



Where: Pier Park, Urangan.



What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Saturday.



Cost: Free.





PARKRUN



When: Start 7am



Where: Start at Ulah,, Maryborough and Lions Park, Urangan.



What: Start your weekend with a 5km run. Register at parkrun.com.au beforehand.



Cost: Free





FRASER COAST ARTSLINK MUSIC AUCTION, BABY AND CHILDREN'S MARKET



When: 11.30am.



Where: Arts & Crafts Village, Bideford St, Torquay.



What: A music auction at 11.30am in conjunction with the Fraser Coast Baby & Children's Handmade Market is home to a unique community of makers and customers.



A variety of stalls with locally made wares supported by customers seeking niche, handmade products and who enjoy meeting the local crafters that make them.



Our markets bring community, makers, craft workshops, and music events together. Come along and be inspired.



Cost: Free.

A rainbow run will be happening in Maryborough on November 5. Paul Braven





RAINBOW RUN



When: Arrive at 1pm, start at 2pm.



Where: Maryborough Show Grounds



What: Come join in on a fun filled challenging Rainbow Run. The event will be challenging with mud pits, water pits, hills and tracks. Get covered in colourful powder, while supporting a great cause. Money raised will go towards the Hervey Bay Special Care Nursery/Maternity Ward.



Cost: $50 per person, with includes a t-shirt, sunnies, tattoos, sticker, and a bracelet.



There is a tough mudder challenge option half-way through the course.





YOGA CLASS



When: 7.30-8.45am



Where: On the deck at Gatakers Landing Restaurant, Point Vernon.



What: Yoga Qigong, all welcome. Bring your own mat.

Cost: $15 regular, or $12 concession.





MUSICAL INSTRUMENT AUCTION



When: Viewing from 8am, auction starts at 11.30am.



Where: Fraser Coast's Artslink, Arts and Craft Village, 187 Bideford St, Torquay

Some of Maryborough BMX Club members. Valerie Horton





MARYBOROUGH BMX COMPETITION



When: Starts at 10am



Where: Maryborough BMX Club (300 Gympie Rd, Tianana)



What: Come and watch BMX riders compete ride to win.





SUNDAY





WALK WITH RAMBLERS



When: 9am.



Where: Meet at the beach end of Sawmill Road, Dundowran.



What: Join the Ramblers for a stroll on the beach or visit the beautiful Arkarra Lagoons.



The walk will be followed by a B.Y.O morning tea. All welcome. Phone Gill on 4194 0955.

Cost: Free

Come and try outrigging with the Hervey Bay club. Hayden Johnson



COME TRY OUTRIGGING



When: 7.50am



Where: The canoe compound beside the Boat Club premises on Buccaneer Dr, Urangan Harbour.



What: Come and try outrigging with the Hervey Bay Outrigger Canoe Club. Phone Simon on 0423 680 076 for more information.





GET CRAFTY AT BUNNINGS



When: From 10am



Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay



What: Kids and adults are invited to come along and get creative with their hands. Bookings essential. Call 4128 5100 for more information.