What happened to the roo that attacked the toddler?

NO ANIMALS have been harmed or moved, in the aftermath of the kangaroo that attacked a toddler in Point Vernon last month.

The two-year-old was in the front of a house when a kangaroo attacked injuring both the young girl and her mother.

Since the incident on August 23, wildlife officers conducted a site assessment of the area and observed the mob there.

The rangers said there was no way of identifying which of the mob's many roos was behind the attack.

In order to minimize the chance of a future negative wildlife encounters in the area, the wildlife officers spoke to residents and provided them with advice.

And for the young girl that was attacked - she is now fine and well according to her family.

Landholders may apply to The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection for a Damage Mitigation Permit for the removal of problem animals on their property.

No application for a DMP has been received in relation to Point Vernon.