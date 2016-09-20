28°
What I think about 20 storey buildings in Bay: letter writer

20th Sep 2016 9:00 AM

THANK you Matthew McInerney for your opinion: What Is So Bad About 20 Storeys (in relation to the 20-storey twin high-rise buildings proposed for Hervey Bay).

I would like to offer a difference of opinion as follows:

I retired to Hervey Bay 14 years ago in a move we (my wife and I) had planned for a number of years.

In those 14 years I have witnessed an extraordinary change to the Bay.

Now there will be those who think any form of development is a good thing and I understand that mentality, however development for development's sake has to be questioned.

I recently spoke to a real estate salesman and he was of the view that the Bay was overstocked with units and my observations tell me he is correct.

I remember well the Peppers resort fiasco when the units still to be sold after completion of the building went for a song.

The people who paid full price must have been left with a sour taste in their mouths not to mention the immediate fall in the value of their asset.

My reason for choosing the Bay to retire to were many, new public hospital, excellent library, a beautiful Bay protected from the worst of the elements by Fraser Island, Fraser island itself, boating, the pier (we love to occasionally take a thermos, buy fish and chips and take a stroll) and on it goes.

So where does that leave me?

Traffic has increased two or threefold, the infrastructure is lagging so far behind I doubt that it will ever catch up.

As we age it will be harder for older people to get around, more so with the explosion of road traffic we are witnessing.

I would suggest, Matthew, if you could scratch the surface of the Fraser Coast population you might find that there are a large number of your older fellow Aussies who saw Hervey Bay as a nice spot to retire to for the quiet life.

Of course that's just my opinion.

KEITH SPEIRS,

Hervey Bay

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  development, esplanade, fraser coast, opinion

