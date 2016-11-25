29°
News

What the Council had to say on the Premier's warning

Blake Antrobus
| 25th Nov 2016 7:09 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOLLOWING her recent comments on the "continued dysfunction" within the Fraser Coast Regional Council, councillors have responded to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's statements.

During her visit to Maryborough this week, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk had a "very clear message" for the Fraser Coast Regional Council: "Get your act together."

"The Deputy Premier has been following this issue carefully. I will give her an update about the views of the community of the Fraser Coast about the continued dysfunction that we are seeing in this council," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said the community wanted the council to deliver for the region and stated they (the councillors) "need to grow up". "Those matters need to be thoroughly investigated because they are very serious allegations," she said.

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Valerie Horton

Cr James Hansen:

"The issue is between the CEO and mayor; they've got relationship issues, there's no doubt about that. But the mayor was elected by the people of the electorate to sort out council, and that's what he's doing."

Cr Paul Truscott:

"I dispute it to a degree; we are trying to move forward, as evident by the statement signed by the councillors after the previous meeting."

Cr Daniel Sanderson:

"I just want to get on with our job and honour the government and do what they say. A large majority of us, hopefully all, want to move forward. I will steer clear of any bickering and will serve my community, delivering the future they want to see."

Cr Rolf Light:

"In terms of delivering, we're doing that job totally satisfactorily. I think there are some issues with the mistrust between councillors and the executive team, but the issue really revolves around the mayor who has never been given a fair go with certain councillors."

Cr David Lewis:

"It's fair to say there's continued disharmony in some sections of the council. It's effectiveness is impaired but it's not to the extent that it's dysfunction, and the overall majority of councillors are striving to overcome this disharmony."

Cr Darren Everard:

"With any group of individual's there will be disagreement as this is human nature; if any elected group was to agree all the time on all matters one needs to ask what would any community think? When you look at the history of this Council via the minutes a majority of our decisions are carried unanimously; there are several matters  that carry a divide and that is the way all Councils will operate.  We were all elected as individuals  with our own commitments to those who voted for us, this is the beauty of a democratic system that we work under. I thank the premier's for her  assessment and I am doing my bit to address the matter."

Cr Denis Chapman:

"I've got so much planning and development going on in the area, that is smothers all this stuff that's going on. Want to move forward positively and keep building this region; it's a great region."

Cr Stuart Taylor:

"I completely support the findings and recommendations outlined in the State Government report regarding council. As an elected body we can do better and our community deserves better."

Cr George Seymour:

"Feedback is always important, and we're looking to improve."

Crs Loft and Maddern were contacted for comment but did not respond.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  annastacia palaszczuk fraser coast regional council fraser coast regional councillors

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Trawler search area expands from Yeppoon to Gold Coast

Trawler search area expands from Yeppoon to Gold Coast

UPDATE, 3PM: The search area for a missing fishing trawler has been expanded from Yeppoon to the Gold Coast.

12 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

MASSIVE GAME: The International Legends of League is bringing a game to Hervey Bay on November 26.

Everything happening in and around the Fraser Coast this weekend.

Weather, tides working for anglers hunting a feed

Rob with a good size cod caught with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

School mackerel have been about on the Burrum 8 mile

Mooney in Stars' squad to complete SA demolition

ON FIRE: Beth Mooney in action for Queensland.

Beth Mooney played junior cricket for Cavaliers.

Local Partners

New health clinic officially opens on the Fraser Coast

Galangoor Duwalami Primary Healthcare Service in Maryborough was a project five years in the making.

Your chance to say thank you to organ donors tomorrow

Jaydon Fuller is one of many residents on the Fraser Coast, whose life was saved thanks to an organ donation. He received a liver shortly after birth. Pictured with his mother Colleen and Ian Rogers.

Only 1% of people who die are eligible to be organ donors.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Perrie Edwards hits out at radio presenter

Perrie Edwards hits out at radio presenter

Perrie Edwards reportedly slapped a French radio presenter round the face for dumping his ex-girlfriend via text.

Screen legend Betty White still wants a date

Betty White.

Betty White, 94, wants to go on dates but claims no one asks her out

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum making musical movie

Michael Becall is set to write the script

Kelly Clarkson grateful she won't get pregnant again

Kelly Clarkson is "thankful" she won't be having any more children

Kanye West to remain in hospital over Thanksgiving

Kanye West will reportedly remain in hospital for several more days

Hamish and Andy ready to rock Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy

Hamish and Andy to perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Bindi Irwin

“She’s got her whole life in front of her"

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Submit an Offer

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Forthcoming...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

OWNER WANTS IT SOLD

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Submit an Offer

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

STYLE QUALITY VALUE

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

THIS ONE OWNER HOME REPRESENTS, STYLE QUALITY VALUE ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT HAS, andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Forthcoming...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Forthcoming...

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!