What the Council had to say on the Premier's warning

FOLLOWING her recent comments on the "continued dysfunction" within the Fraser Coast Regional Council, councillors have responded to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's statements.

During her visit to Maryborough this week, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk had a "very clear message" for the Fraser Coast Regional Council: "Get your act together."

"The Deputy Premier has been following this issue carefully. I will give her an update about the views of the community of the Fraser Coast about the continued dysfunction that we are seeing in this council," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said the community wanted the council to deliver for the region and stated they (the councillors) "need to grow up". "Those matters need to be thoroughly investigated because they are very serious allegations," she said.

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Valerie Horton

Cr James Hansen:

"The issue is between the CEO and mayor; they've got relationship issues, there's no doubt about that. But the mayor was elected by the people of the electorate to sort out council, and that's what he's doing."

Cr Paul Truscott:

"I dispute it to a degree; we are trying to move forward, as evident by the statement signed by the councillors after the previous meeting."

Cr Daniel Sanderson:

"I just want to get on with our job and honour the government and do what they say. A large majority of us, hopefully all, want to move forward. I will steer clear of any bickering and will serve my community, delivering the future they want to see."

Cr Rolf Light:

"In terms of delivering, we're doing that job totally satisfactorily. I think there are some issues with the mistrust between councillors and the executive team, but the issue really revolves around the mayor who has never been given a fair go with certain councillors."

Cr David Lewis:

"It's fair to say there's continued disharmony in some sections of the council. It's effectiveness is impaired but it's not to the extent that it's dysfunction, and the overall majority of councillors are striving to overcome this disharmony."

Cr Darren Everard:

"With any group of individual's there will be disagreement as this is human nature; if any elected group was to agree all the time on all matters one needs to ask what would any community think? When you look at the history of this Council via the minutes a majority of our decisions are carried unanimously; there are several matters that carry a divide and that is the way all Councils will operate. We were all elected as individuals with our own commitments to those who voted for us, this is the beauty of a democratic system that we work under. I thank the premier's for her assessment and I am doing my bit to address the matter."

Cr Denis Chapman:

"I've got so much planning and development going on in the area, that is smothers all this stuff that's going on. Want to move forward positively and keep building this region; it's a great region."

Cr Stuart Taylor:

"I completely support the findings and recommendations outlined in the State Government report regarding council. As an elected body we can do better and our community deserves better."

Cr George Seymour:

"Feedback is always important, and we're looking to improve."

Crs Loft and Maddern were contacted for comment but did not respond.