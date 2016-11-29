31°
What the heatwave means for the Fraser Coast

Amy Formosa
| 29th Nov 2016 2:30 PM Updated: 2:35 PM
On Friday, the Heritage City can expect to swelter in steamy conditions with 37 degrees forecast, followed by 36 degrees for Saturday and 35 degrees on Sunday.
On Friday, the Heritage City can expect to swelter in steamy conditions with 37 degrees forecast, followed by 36 degrees for Saturday and 35 degrees on Sunday.

SUMMER is going to arrive at full force this week with a heatwave forecast for areas of the Fraser Coast as maximum temps sizzle above average.

While there are warnings that "severe heatwave conditions" will strike across areas of Queensland and New South Wales, temperatures for our region are not expected to be as extreme but could climb six degrees above average.

In Maryborough the average maximum temperature for December is 31 degrees.

On Friday, the Heritage City can expect to swelter in steamy conditions with 37 degrees forecast, followed by 36 degrees for Saturday and 35 degrees on Sunday. 

BOM weather forecaster Janine Yuasa said we would be under the influence of a high pressure ridge during the heatwave which is an area of descending air, compressing and warming up as a result.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology a heatwave is three ore more days of high maximum and minimum temperatures that are unusual for that location.

While Maryborough is set to experience such conditions for the start of summer, coastal areas like Hervey Bay will be slightly cooler.

The Bay can expect to have maximum temps of 32 degrees for Friday and Saturday and 31 degrees on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to remain above average into next week for areas of the Fraser Coast.

Only last week on November 24, a record breaking temperature of 38 degrees was recorded as the hottest November day on record for the Heritage City

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bureau of meteorology fraser coast heatwave weather

What the heatwave means for the Fraser Coast

