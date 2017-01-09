What to do if you get a Centrelink debt recovery letter

CENTRELINK recipients across the region are being told to pay back false debts sometimes amounting to thousands of dollars because of a faulty computer algorithm.

The Federal Government and Centrelink have come under heavy criticism from all quarters over the automated system that has been used to match welfare recipients' reported income.

Amid all the anger the government agency began using Twitter to refer welfare recipients to crisis support hotline Lifeline as the hashtag #notmydebt began trending on the social media platform.

Labor, Independent MP Andrew Wilkie and social service organisations have urged the government to suspend the system.

But Social Services Minister Christian Porter has defended the system telling ABC radio last week the system was actually working "incredibly well”.

"The complaint rate is running at 0.16%,” Mr Porter said.

"That's only 276 complaints from those 169,000 letters.

"That process has raised $300 million worth of money back to the taxpayer which was overpaid.”

WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU RECEIVE A DEBT RECOVERY LETTER?

CENTRELINK sends you a letter advising you of the amount you owe, when it's due and how you can pay.

You may also receive an SMS or be asked to call one of Centrelink's Debt Recovery phone numbers, 1800 076 072, 1800 138 193 or 1800 462 425.

If you think the decision is wrong you can ask for a review of a decision.

If you don't pay your debt by the due date Centrelink will ask the Australian Taxation Office to send it your tax refund to help pay your debt off faster.

If you aren't repaying your debt over time or if Centrelink hasn't agreed to extend the payment time, it may also:

Add an interest charge to your debt.

Refer your debt to an external collection agency.

Reduce your income support payments to help pay the amount owing.

Recover the amount from your wages, other income and assets, including money you may hold in a bank account.

Refer your case to our solicitors for legal action.

Issue a Departure Prohibition Order to stop you from travelling overseas.