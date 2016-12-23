What to do on Fraser Coast during Christmas weekend

ON CHRISTMAS DAY: Hervey Bay RSL is hosting a Picnic in the Gardens event, on the grounds of Urangan Community Centre.

SATURDAY

GO SWIMMING

Where: Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre located on Boundary Rd, Torquay.

When: Open 6am-8pm.

What: To make the wait for Santa go faster, why not spend the day going for a dip?

ICE SKATING

Where: Urangan State High School

When: Session are 9.30-11am, 11.30am-1pm, 1.30-3pm, 3.30-5pm, and 7-8.30pm.

What: Get into the Christmas spirit by going ice skating at the Frozen Wonderland Ice Skating rink. For more visit frozenwonderland.com.au.

Cost: $18 per person and under (depends on age)

WETSIDE WATER PARK

Where: Esplanade, Pialba next to Seafront Oval.

When: 10am-5pm

What: WetSide is a free water park, open on Christmas Eve.

Cost: Free.

KARAOKE NIGHT

Where: Kondari Hotel (9/63 Elizabeth St, Hervey Bay)

When: From 7.30pm

What: Come along to the hotel for a karaoke evening. No singing required to have a good time. Children welcome until 10pm.

Cost: Entry to the hotel is free.

PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS

Where: Pier Park, Urangan.

When: 7am-1pm.

What: Come along and pick a range of goodies from a variety of stalls, including fresh fruit, vegetables, gifts and much more.

Cost: Entry is free.

SUNDAY

CHRISTMAS DAY PICNIC

Where: Urangan Community Centre at Botanical Gardens, Urangan.

When: Noon-3pm.

What: A free picnic in the park for those looking for something to do during Christmas. The food will include fruit, a range of meats, salads, vegetarian options and a Christmas cake.

Cost: Free but donations will be accepted.

CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICES

A range of Christmas services will be held at churches through the Fraser Coast. These are just some of them.

Bayside Christian Church: From 8.30am.

Hervey Bay Baptist Church: From 9am.

Hervey Bay United Church: Burrum Heads from 7.30am, Hervey Bay from 8am.

Victory Church Maryborough: From 9.30am.

Lutheran Church-St Paul's in Maryborough: From 10am.

Anglican Church of Australia, Pialba: From 8am.

Maryborough New Apostolic Church: From 9.30am.

Hervey Bay Church of Christ: From 9.30am.

Presbyterian Church Of Queensland (Scarness): From 7.30am.

Maryborough Family Church of the Nazarene: From 9.30am.

The Anglican Parish of Maryborough - Avoca: From 9am.

Anglican Church of Australia - Maryborough: From 8.30am.

Door of Hope - Maryborough: From 8.30am.

St Mary's Catholic Parish: From 8am at the Maryborough location.

Maryborough Bible Baptist Church: From 9.30am.

ALL WEEKEND

HEAD TO THE BEACH

Where: Hervey Bay

What: Celebrate Christmas in typical Australian style by heading to the beach. Bureau of Meteorology predicts both days to reach 27 degrees, with a small amount of rain predicted tomorrow. Lifeguards will be on patrol to help ensure the public's safety.

Cost: Free.

CHECK OUT THE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

Where: All throughout the Fraser Coast.

What: If you haven't looked at the Fraser Coast's best Christmas decorated houses, this weekend is the perfect chance. Christmas lights maps are available to download from the Fraser Coast Regional Council website at frasercoast.qld.gov.au.

There is one for Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

When: All weekend.

Cost: Free; just the cost of petrol for driving around.