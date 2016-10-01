What we can't get enough of on the Fraser Coast

WHEN it comes to lifestyle, living on the Fraser Coast ticks all the right boxes.

From the natural beauty of our quiet beaches in Hervey Bay through to the rich heritage of Maryborough and everything in between, the Fraser Coast is worth bragging about.

We did a shout out asking our readers to name one thing they love about living on the Fraser Coast.

1. Being able to swim on the Fraser Coast all year round.

"We have stunning beaches where a lot of the time you could have it all to yourself," - Natalie Duncan

The iconic Urangan Pier

2. It's so good you won't want to leave.

"I get teary every time I think about leaving here as It has been wonderful for our family,"

- Frances Hoffman

3. Our community spirit and friendly atmosphere.

"We love the lifestyle and have met a lot of lovely people,"

- Bob Smith

We love the happy people!

4. The historical significance our region holds.

"The heritage and culture of Maryborough,"

- Amanda Kratzmann

5. The natural wonders the region has to offer.

"I love the natural beauty of the Fraser Coast,"

- Debbie Polley

Fraser Island - Wanggoolba creek at Central Station.Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman

6. Peace and quiet throughout the Fraser Coast.

"You can still find quiet spots on the Esplanade and beaches,"

- Natasha Schofield

7. The breathtaking scenery our region has to offer.

"The absolute beauty of our place - magical sunrises and sunsets,"

- Janine Flewell-Smith

8. Being in close proximity to everything we need.

"I'm grateful for the ever so short commute to a job I love,"

- Leanne Hanson