What will Ms Hanson have to say today?

SHADOW Local Government and Transport Minister Andrew Powell was in Gympie yesterday, and Senator Pauline Hanson will be here this morning.

Is there a state election coming up? Not for a while yet, but it seems we are being courted.

If we know what's good for us we will play hard to get; not give up our precious "vote" to the first suitor who comes along, nor even the one who's hung around the longest, nor even the nicest looking one. For looks can be skin deep and promises can be empty.

We need to make our suitors work for our vote; bring us expensive gifts and make lavish promises (iron clad promises that we won't let them forget about or stall interminably on once/if they win their seat ie Mary Valley Rattler funding, Cooloola Noosa road link funding, the creation of more local jobs, improving flood immunity and our local economy).

We don't want to be easy; we want to be elusive, mysterious, a prize worth fighting for.

One Nation is tipped to steal at least 10 seats from the major parties at the next state election and Gympie is a major prize up for grabs, with some booths at the federal election polling more than 20% for One Nation. It will be interesting to see what Senator Hanson has to say today.