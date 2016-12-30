What you need to know about the water park on Seafront Oval

HERVEY Bay's Seafront Oval has been transformed into a water park.

No, it's not another WetSide for the area but instead is an inflatable park called Splash Lagoons Hervey Bay.

Complete with multiple slides and a big pool area, it will be open every day up to January 20.

The day sessions in the lagoon run 10am-3pm daily, with a 12.30-1pm break for lunch.

The cost is $15 per person for access to the lagoon for a whole day, and it's free for those under two.

Party Time Amusements owner Aaron Bourke said more and more people were coming along as the weather begins to heat up.

"We opened on Boxing Day and it was raining on and off but now that the sun's out, families are coming along,” he said.

Everyone of all ages is welcome to explore the lagoon.

During the day, a bungee jumping attraction and the canteen are open too.

At night from 6.30-9.30pm, the Seafront Oval is turned into a family carnival complete with jumping castles, rides, food and show bags.