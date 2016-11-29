What you should do if you see a snake this season

IN MOST cases, Chris Muller reckons that you can go inside, make yourself a cup of tea and a biccie, come back out, and the snake will be gone.

It's just one of the many tips the Urangan-based snake catcher has for locals, with snake season already in full swing.

Mr Muller predicts that the season will be much more warmer and drier than normal reports, which would see snakes move into areas where water is available.

"The lack of rain will see a decrease, but even then they may move into backyards where there is water available, and in places like swimming pools and sprinkler systems," he said.

"Houses are generally central to them because there's food and sources of water."

Mr Muller said he'd seen an increse int he activity of snakes, with more residents and tourist guides sighting the reptiles across the Fraser Coast

With a recent incident involving a man being bitten by a snake at River Heads, he said it was important that people not panic when a snake is sighted.

"If they come into the house, you just call the numbers for snake catchers," he said.

"If you see one, don't go anywhere near it; if you leave them alone, they'll leave you alone.

"If you're bitten by one call 000 straight away - that's with all snake bites, regardless of whether you know what kind of snake it is."

TOP 4 SNAKES TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Common eastern brown snake - can grow up to 1.5-2m long, fast-moving, diernal (emerges during daytime), can be somewhat nervous and twitchy, can vary in brown colourings. One of the most varied species of snakes in Australia in terms of colour variation.

An eastern brown, a venomous snake.

Red-bellied black snake - can grow up to 1.5-2m long, considered quite dangerous, usually jet black on top with a sometimes pale-pink to bright red underbelly, quite shy, often found in and around waterways.

A red-bellied black snake Contributed

Eastern small-eyed snake - nocturnal, rarely grows over 1m long but considered dangerous, commonly found in backyards. Regarded as a common species.

The eastern small-eyed snake is easily confused for a red-bellied black snake. Facebook: Sunshine Coast Snake C

Yellow-faced whip snake - fast moving, diernal, commonly seen in people's backyards, rarely over 1.2m long.