What you would like to see council achieve in 2017

Amy Formosa
| 17th Jan 2017 9:00 AM

THIS Wednesday marks the first Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting of 2017

We did a shout out on Facebook asking the community what they would like to see the council focus on in 2017. 

Jobs and employment, rates and infrastructure were big talking points, along with a less squabbling and more action within council. 

Chronicle reader Robert Reakes would like to see the sports precinct dumped and a redesign of the current sporting facilities.  

Sonya Oskam wants lower rates on the Fraser Coast.

"You hiked up our rates claiming there was a huge clean up regarding flooding, yet now still years later, our rates continue to be THE MOST EXPENSIVE in the country," she said. 

Sandie Parker would like council to think about all the rate payers.

"Remember us little towns (Brooweena) you're happy to up our rates, but we get NOTHING back.... Do you even know we are here?"


Jodie Tangikara would like council to work together and improve our area as well as a service to help families with mental health.

The first council meeting will be held on Wednesday January 18.
Chronicle reader Janet Spann wants to see more work and less fighting in council.

Jobs targeting the indigenous people in the area is high on Edna Collins' agenda for 2017. 

Gus Warde would like to see council get back to basics.

"Roads, footpaths, water, parks and garden etc and refrain from taking on tasks the state or federal governments should be doing and or funding," Gus said. 

Wendy Walker would like to see safer roads for our school children to cross.

"My daughter and a few others have to cross a main road in Craignish where cars are going speeds of up to and over 100 Klm hour and the council said it's up to parents to be there in the afternoons," she said.

"How do we as parents work full time yet be there for our kids when asked to put a bus stop on the opposite side of the road I was told it would cost to much money it's nice to see children's lives comes down to money."

 

Christine Bryan wants more swimming parks for the kids.

 

"This is a holiday place...should be more water parks, maybe one down at Urangan," she said. 

Carolyn Milligan wants council to get rid of the sports complex idea. 


Shane Vermey would like to see an end to boardwalks along the Esplanade.

"The council should stop destroying the foreshore..they say they want to replicate Coopers Walk..were are any railings or lights..it does not comply to any safety standards at all..my elderly mother (80) nearly fell into the bush ..she could have been hurt," Shane said. 


A suggestion by Andrea Mackander, was lower rates and free lifetime registration of a pet if it is desexed. 

"Actually use it for this town not junkets for greedy councillors and unity within council members," Zjena said. 


Kristy Lee wants showers at the Dayman Park beach.

