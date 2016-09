THE Maryborough Community Kindergarten will be hosting a tombola on Saturday, October 8 at the Pensioners' Hall in Adelaide St, Maryborough.

The doors will be open at 11.30am for a 1pm start.

For those feeling a little peckish, free afternoon tea and a light lunch will be available to purchase throughout the day.

Don't miss out on your chance to win one of more than 300 prizes up for grabs with the lucky door and raffle competitions.