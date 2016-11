COME along to the Gatakers Artspace and check out the work of Jo Williams, whose oceanic inspirations are sure to dazzle.

Ms Williams has created a series of works inspired by the ocean, with an emphasis on mixed media, installation, painting and drawing, to create an ongoing journey into the love of our marine environment.

Opening night will be held on December 2 at 6pm, with the works being displayed until Christmas Eve.

For more information, contact the Gatakers Artspace on 41905723.