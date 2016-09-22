'When will Maryborough have its own ICU?': letter

IN REFERENCE to the new State Government's announced $40 million emergency department upgrade planned for Hervey Bay Hospital.

Clinical director for emergency and clinical decision unit Dr Emuka Nwufoh was speaking of his family when he said he would want them to be taken care of respectfully and as quickly as possible. This rings true.

To be on hand each time a loved one needs critical care admissions, you gain an appreciation of how vital it is to get them from emergency to intensive care ASAP.

To have to make a 30km mercy dash from Maryborough's emergency department to the Hervey Bay Hospital is not only traumatic for paramedics, but is playing Russian roulette with patients' lives.

A busy highway with heavy industry and a city population of 26,000 people and Maryborough has no ICU?

No wonder Maryborough has a high turnover rate among state politicians.

Come on Bruce Saunders, when will Maryborough get OUR major hospital system upgrade?

MERV WOODS, Maryborough