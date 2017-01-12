37°
REVEALED: cheapest fuel stations on Fraser Coast

Eliza Wheeler
| 12th Jan 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:22 AM

FUEL prices have risen to more than $1.44 per litre on the Fraser Coast, but some independent sellers are bucking the expensive trend.

The Hervey Bay Boat Club's self-pay fuel pumps in Urangan are selling fuel for $1.28 per litre; almost 17 cents cheaper than some of the bigger competitors in Hervey Bay.

The Caltex in Urangan is one of the many fuel stations selling unleaded for more than $1.40 per litre in Hervey Bay.
Club president Ed Gibson said the Boat Club was a diverse business, and it was more interested in supporting its members than making a profit from their bowsers.

"Our policy is such that whatever price it lands for, we mark it up just enough to make a profit to cover our overheads, that's how we do it," Mr Gibson said.

"Our fuel sales are quite significant, and we've got people travelling from all over the Fraser Coast to come here."

Mr Gibson said by buying local, not only were people in the community saving some cash, but also putting dollars back into the Fraser Coast.

The Hervey Bay Boat Club's Urangan fuel station is one of the cheaper options to fill up in Hervey Bay.
"If you can save 5% every time you fill up, that's a significant amount of money, which can go a long way here, we know some people here are doing it tough so we're trying to give them a hand," he said.

"The money spent here stays in the town, in one form or another it goes back into the economy of the region."

In Maryborough, petrol prices are sitting around $1.35, similar to other cities in regional Queensland.

Maryborough fuel prices dated January 11, 2017.Photo Boni Holmes / Maryborough Herald
Fuel price watchdog RACQ said the prices seen in Maryborough were much "fairier" to motorists, compared to the stations in Hervey Bay selling fuel above $1.40.

"Many service stations, particularly in regional Queensland, have this week increased unleaded prices into the $1.40s," RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said.

"While there was a recent jump in the oil price and terminal gate price we believe prices in the 140s are too high."

Independent seller Dayman Park Fuel is selling unleaded below the average price for Hervey Bay.
Ms Smith said drivers on the Fraser Coast should shop around before filling up.

"RACQ believes the average is around 6cpl above what we believe is fair, whereas prices are much fairer in Maryborough," she said.

Independent seller Dayman Park Fuel is selling unleaded below the average price for Hervey Bay.
Ms Smith said the sudden price increases in oil appear to have ended, but it usually took "a few weeks" for bowser prices to change in regional Queensland.

Check out the unleaded fuel prices and where to find the savings below:

HERVEY BAY:

Boat Club, Urangan: 128cpL

Dayman Park Fuel, Urangan: 129cpL

Woolworths, Urangan: 144.9cpL

United Petroleum, Torquay: 144.7cpL

Coles Express, Pialba: 144.9cpL

BP, Pialba: 144.9cpL

Caltex, Urraween: 144.9cpL

Caltex, Pialba: 144.9cpL

United Petroleum, Eli Waters: 144.7cpL

MARYBOROUGH:

Woolworths, Alice St: 127.9cpL

Caltex, Maryborough CBD: 130.9cpL

BP, Woodstock St: 135.9cpL

United Petroleum, Tinana: 122.7cpL

Ned's, Tinana: 127.8cpL

United Petroleum, Gunalda: 121.9cpL

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  business fraser coast money petrol prices savings

