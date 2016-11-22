28°
Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

22nd Nov 2016 5:58 PM
Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.
Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

HERVEY BAY

Stockland Shopping Centre

Where: The centre court, 6 Central Ave

When: From this Saturday, Santa will be available for pictures until Christmas eve.

On December 4, pet-lovers will be able to bring their favourite animals in for a happy snap with Saint Nic himself.

Cost: The price will vary, depending on the photo package

Pialba Place Shopping Centre

Where: Corner of Hunter St and Old Maryborough Rd

When: On Saturday from 10.30am, the Santa's Family Fun Day will be on at the centre; with lots of activities including a petting zoo, face painting and craft on the day.

Not only will Santa be making an appearance, but 18 NRL legends will be doing a meet and greet from 11am until noon.

Cost: Free

Bunnings, Hervey Bay

Where: Corner of Boat Harbour Dr and Main St, Hervey Bay

When: On the weekend of December 10 and 11 from 11.30am to 12.30pm, and the weekend of December 17 and 18 from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

Santa will also be visiting on Christmas eve from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

On Thursday December 8, Bunnings will be hosting a family Christmas night from 6 to 8pm.

Cost: Free

Harvey Norman, Hervey Bay

Where: 45 Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd, Eli Waters

When: Every weekend from now until December 18.

Cost: Prices vary - Happy-snappers will be given a free picture with Santa 6X4, with photography pack prices varying from $15 to $50.

Bay Plaza, Pialba

Where: Across the centre, 27 Torquay Rd

When: Santa may be busy, but Santa's helpers will be at the centre from December 21 through to Christmas eve, from 11am to 2pm.

The helpers will be offering a hand to carry Christmas shopping to the car; making the last-minute grocery or present run a little easier.

Cost: Free

MARYBOROUGH

Station Square Shopping Centre

Where: 142 Lennox St

When: Every Monday to Sunday, from 10am to noon and 12.30 to 2.30pm, on Thursdays, Santa will also be available from 6pm to 8pm, until Christmas eve.

Between December 20 and December 24, children's activities including free face painting and balloon twisting will be available from 11am to 2pm

Cost: Photo packages from $30

Topics:  christmas community fraser coast santa whatson

